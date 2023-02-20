Left Menu

Corruption, incompetence and non-governance are basic traits of Cong: J P Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said division of the people and society, corruption, incompetence, non-governance, divide-and-rule, are the basic traits of the Congress party, and expressed confidence that people of Karnataka have decided to choose BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.Addressing a public meeting here, he said, the primary character of the Congress is division, corruption, commission, non-performance and betraying people from their rights.Elections are coming and I want to tell you that it is the BJP, under which Karnataka has progressed, it will continue to progress further on the path of development.

Corruption, incompetence and non-governance are basic traits of Cong: J P Nadda
BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said division of the people and society, corruption, incompetence, non-governance, divide-and-rule, are the basic traits of the Congress party, and expressed confidence that people of Karnataka have decided to choose BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said, the primary character of the Congress is division, corruption, commission, non-performance and betraying people from their rights.

''Elections are coming and I want to tell you that it is the BJP, under which Karnataka has progressed, it will continue to progress further on the path of development. I can say this with guarantee,'' Nadda said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led previous Congress government in the State had withdrawn 175 cases and had released 1,600 people who were Popular Front of India (PFI) and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD) activists, involved in anti national activities and had taken law and order into their hands.

''This was with an intention to create division in the society, there is vote bank politics, politics of convenience behind this,'' he said, as he charged Siddaramaiah of conspiring to disturb the peace in the State. ''Siddaramaiah is squarely responsible for it,'' he added.

Also questioning the rationale behind Siddaramaiah government's move to close Lokayukta by making it weak, Nadda said, it was because they deeply indulged in corruption, and were ''part and parcel of commission and corruption''.

''Division of the people, division of society, corruption, incompetence, non-governance, divide-and-rule, all these are the basic traits of the Congress, I'm saying this with responsibility and am ready to substantiate,'' he said, as he urged people to support the ''double engine'' government to take Karnataka forward.

BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, national general secretary C T Ravi, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje were among others present at the event.

Stating that it is a good fortune to work along with a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking the country to a greater heights during the ''Amrit Kaal'', Nadda said, ''I can say with confidence that when you will see 2047, India will be at the top of it and you will be part and parcel of it.'' Crediting PM Modi government for successful COVID vaccination drive, successfully getting back thousands of Indian students from the war ravaged Ukraine, he said, India stands number three in energy consumption, fourth in renewable energy consumption, and 24 hours power supply has been given to villages without any cuts.

Listing out various programmes and achievements of BJP government, the party's national president said, the administrations led by B S Yediyurappa and later Basavaraj Bommai has worked for the development of the State with various schemes for every sector, whether it is for farmers, women, Dalits, Tribals and youth, among others.

