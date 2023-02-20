World News Roundup: U.S. will back quake-hit Turkey "as long as it takes", Blinken says; Biden promises new military aid for Kyiv during 'historic' visit and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. will back quake-hit Turkey "as long as it takes", Blinken says

The United States will support Turkey "for as long as it takes" after its devastating earthquakes, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, while his Turkish counterpart said there was no need to wait for a disaster to improve ties. Blinken was speaking after his visit on Sunday to the quake zone, where rescue work was winding down two weeks after the worst disaster in the country's modern history. The quakes killed more than 46,000 people in Turkey and northwest Syria.

Biden promises new military aid for Kyiv during 'historic' visit

U.S. President Joe Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, almost a year to the day since Russia's invasion. In a trip showing solidarity with Kyiv, Biden also said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies trying to evade sanctions to "back the Russian war machine".

Blinken pledges long-term aid for Turkey after devastating earthquakes

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a trip to Turkey that Washington will help Turkey "for as long as it takes" after earthquakes rocked the country two weeks ago, as authorities carried out widescale demolitions of damaged buildings. The United States has sent a search and rescue team to Turkey, along with medical supplies, concrete-breaking machinery and additional funding of $85 million in humanitarian aid that also covers Syria.

North Korea fires two more missiles into its Pacific 'firing range'

North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, with the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un saying North Korea's use of the Pacific as a "firing range" would depend on the behaviour of U.S. forces. The launches come just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast, prompting the United States to hold joint air exercises with South Korea and separately with Japan on Sunday.

Scottish finance minister Kate Forbes to run for country's leadership

Scottish finance minister Kate Forbes said on Monday she would run in the leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon as Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and Scotland's first minister. Forbes, who was elected to the Scottish parliament in 2016 and became finance secretary in 2020, is the third candidate to enter the race since Sturgeon's surprise resignation last week.

Kremlin: Russia's relations with Moldova are very tense

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia's relations with Moldova were very tense and it accused Moldovan leaders of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda, one week after Chisinau said it had foiled a Russian coup attempt. Moldova's parliament last week approved a new pro-Western government after the previous administration resigned en masse following months of political and economic scandals.

'Intensive negotiations', UK ministers to speak to EU's Sefcovic on Monday

British foreign minister James Cleverly and Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris will speak to European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Monday, part of "intensive" talks to try find agreement on post-Brexit trade rules with Northern Ireland. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters the talks were part of engagement with Brussels on the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, a process which also involved regular contact with parties in Northern Ireland.

Main Afghan-Pakistani border crossing closed, residents report gunfire

Taliban authorities have closed the main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, an Afghan official said on Monday, and residents in the area reported the sound of gunfire near the normally bustling border transit point. A Taliban provincial information official said the Torkham border crossing, near the Khyber Pass, was closed for all trade and travellers.

Biden, in Kyiv ahead of war anniversary, vows support as long as needed

U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, on a trip timed to upstage the Kremlin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. Biden, in aviator sunglasses, strode side-by-side with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in green battle fatigues, through central Kyiv to a gold-domed cathedral, on a bright winter morning pierced by air raid sirens.

Tunisian police summon opposition leader for questioning -party spokesperson

Tunisian police have summoned the head of the biggest opposition party for questioning, the party said, after arrests this month that targeted critics of President Kais Saied raised concerns over free speech and political rights. Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist Ennahda party and speaker of an elected parliament that Saied formally dissolved last year, has been asked to present himself at a Tunis police station on Tuesday, said Ennahda spokesperson Zayneb Brahmi.

