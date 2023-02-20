Left Menu

White House: Biden felt it was key to send message of support to Ukraine

20-02-2023
White House: Biden felt it was key to send message of support to Ukraine
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday President Joe Biden felt it was important to send a message of enduring support for Ukraine in making a trip there.

Sullivan said Biden spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the war and its needs in terms of energy, infrastructure, and economic and humanitarian support.

Biden on Monday made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, promising to stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

