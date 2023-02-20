Dy-CM Sisodia's allegation on frequent transfer of PWD secretaries by Lt Governor false, misleading: LG Secretariat

The Delhi LG Secretariat on Monday termed as ''false and misleading'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's allegation that frequent transfer of PWD secretaries was affecting projects, and claimed since Lt Governor VK Saxena assumed office, not a single secretary of the department has been ''transferred''.

Sisodia on Saturday had alleged that work on several Delhi government infrastructure projects, including some related to the G20 summit preparations, were affected due to ''frequent'' transfer of officers heading the Public Works Department (PWD).

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had also claimed that since September 2020, the PWD had five different secretaries.

The LG Secretariat, however, said the government that claims Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Saxena ''shuffled PWD secretary every six months'', is not even aware that he had taken charge just nine months back.

''The allegations made by Sisodia regarding transfer of PWD secretaries in Delhi are habitually false, misleading and exhibits utter and unfortunate lack of knowledge of procedures and ground realities by him,'' it said in a statement.

On the Delhi government's statement, the LG secretariat said it ''has been obviously issued by Sisodia, to divert attention of the people from the utter failure of the PWD under the AAP government, which has resulted in the pathetic condition of roads in the city and non-completion of works on various projects and absence of any new initiative''. In quoting constitutional provisions and Supreme Court judgments also, Sisodia has again resorted to a ''nefarious exercise that has become the hallmark of every statement issued by the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal), ministers and sundry AAP spokespersons wherein patently false and imaginary statements are attributed to the LG with regard to court orders and constitutional provisions'', it said.

Such references are made with the sole objective of ''influencing the currently reserved judgment of the Supreme Court in the services matter'', the secretariat claimed in the statement.

Records of the Services Department show that five IAS officers have held the post of PWD secretary since September 2020. They are Vikas Anand from September 2020 to March 2021, Dilraj Kaur from March 2021 to March 2022, Nikhil Kumar from March 2022 to April 2022, H Rajesh Prasad from May 2022 to September 2022 and Vikas Anand from November 2022 to February 2023, according to the Delhi government.

The LG Secretariat said, ''Sisodia, who says that Delhi LG shuffled PWD secretary every six months, is not even aware of the very basic fact that the LG has taken charge just nine months back.'' Ever since Saxena took over as LG on May 26 last year, not a single officer serving as secretary of the PWD has been ''transferred'', it said. On September 16 last year, Prasad was ''relieved'' from the Delhi government for serving in Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre, the secretariat said in the statement. On February 15, Anand was ''relieved'' from the Delhi government to allow the officer to join the central government as its joint secretary for which he had been empanelled and had subsequently applied for, it said.

As head of the department, the PWD secretary presides over a team of over 3,000 engineers and officials, provides administrative and financial approvals, and plays a critical role in coordinating the execution of infrastructure projects, the LG Secretariat explained in the statement.

However, the LG Secretariat said the deputy chief minister should know that such ''relieving of officers in any cadre is done as per laid down procedures and norms of the DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) and additionally the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs), which is the Cadre Controlling Authority in case of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) Cadre''. ''Such transfers or relieving are not done as per anybody's whims and fancies, as Sisodia desires for himself so that a corrupt nexus of politicians, civil servants, engineers and contractors could be established in the PWD,'' it said.

The LG secretariat in its statement said that ''if at all any delay happened in execution of projects or the prevalent rampant inaction in the PWD, it can be directly attributed to the fact that his colleague in the Council of Ministers, and the minister in-charge for PWD, for years together, Satyendar Jain, was busy defending himself in money laundering cases and has been thereafter languishing in jail''. ''The PWD has been headless, as Sisodia says, because ever since he himself has taken over charge, he is busy in nothing but petty politicking and evading his involvement in the excise scam,'' it said.

