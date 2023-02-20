Left Menu

Nagaland CM welcomes BJP’s decision to make NDPP ‘major partner’

PTI | Mon | Updated: 20-02-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 19:13 IST
Nagaland CM welcomes BJP’s decision to make NDPP ‘major partner’
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday welcomed the BJP's decision to make his National Democratic People's Party (NDPP) the 'major partner' in the alliance with the saffron party in terms of seat sharing for the February 27 assembly election.

The alliance of the regional political party NDPP and the BJP is contesting the election in a 40:20 seat-sharing formula.

He also exuded confidence that the alliance will win 45-50 seats in the elections to the 60-member assembly.

"You have respected the Nagas to be a major partner. The BJP, though capable, had humbled to contest 20 seats," he said, addressing an election rally attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"You have respected Naga history, culture, tradition and as a Christian state and given us the responsibility to manage affairs of our state," the NDPP supremo added.

Rio also said the state government will partner with the Central government in its decision regarding the issues and demands of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate 'Frontier Nagaland' state.

Elections to the Nagaland assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023