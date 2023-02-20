Left Menu

White House: Biden felt Ukraine trip was key to send message of support

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 19:14 IST
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday President Joe Biden felt it was important to send a message of enduring support for Ukraine in making a trip there.

Sullivan said Biden spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the war and its needs in terms of energy, infrastructure, and economic and humanitarian support. Biden on Monday made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, promising to stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Sullivan said Russia was notified of Biden's trip "for deconfliction purposes" a few hours before his departure.

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

