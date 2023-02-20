Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Biden in Kyiv

U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, on a trip timed to upstage the Kremlin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. DIPLOMACY

* Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during the visit to Kyiv and said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies. * Quotes in reaction to Biden's visit.

* China told the United States to keep out of its relationship with Russia, just as Beijing's top diplomat prepared for a visit to Moscow to discuss ideas for peace in Ukraine. * Wang Yi's comments were in response to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's warning to China at a Munich conference of consequences should Beijing provide material support to Russia's invasion.

*Wang also said China is ready to work with other countries "to bring the current hostilities to a halt," urging a return to the negotiating table to find a peaceful solution. * Zelenskiy warned China against supporting Russia and said doing so would bring on a world war.

FIGHTING * Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's mercenary group Wagner, accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters sufficient ammunition as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite.

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Sunday that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives. ANNIVERSARY

* Ukraine's Zelenskiy has defied Putin against the odds, a year into the war. * Putin, secure in power, has set the stage for a long and draining war.

* A year on from Russia's invasion, the country, and its government have not just survived. They’ve fought back. * Toughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on while Russia attacks

* Hairdresser by day, drone hunter by night helps defend skies over Ukraine OPINION

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe

