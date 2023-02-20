Raut destroying Uddhav, will face cases for remarks against CM, says Shinde's aide

Left Menu

An aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut was doing good work of destroying Uddhav Thackeray.Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, also said police cases were being filed against Raut for an alleged derogatory and inappropriate term used by the latter while describing Shinde.Sanjay Raut is doing a good job of destroying Uddhav Thackeray.

An aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was doing ''good work of destroying Uddhav Thackeray''.

Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, also said police cases were being filed against Raut for an alleged derogatory and inappropriate term used by the latter while describing Shinde.

''Sanjay Raut is doing a good job of destroying Uddhav Thackeray. His work is slowly and steadily helping us. We wish him good luck,'' he told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

The language used by Raut against Shinde during the former's media interactions should have been controlled by someone.

''Now, our supporters have started filing complaints against Raut for his derogatory remarks made on Sunday. This will teach him a lesson on how to speak in public,'' Gogawale said.

