MP government makes top-level appointments at two development bodies

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-02-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 20:13 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday made top-level appointments at two key state-run development bodies with leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting the posts, an official said.

The government appointed BJP leader Krishna Mohan Soni "Munna" as chairperson of the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA), he said.

Also, BJP leaders Sunil Pandey and Anil Agrawal "Lily" were named vice-chairpersons of the BDA, the official said.

The state government appointed another BJP leader, Rakesh "Golu" Shukla, as vice-chairperson of the Indore Development Authority, he added.

The appointments have been made ahead of the year-end Assembly polls in the state.

