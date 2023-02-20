MP government makes top-level appointments at two development bodies

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday made top-level appointments at two key state-run development bodies with leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting the posts, an official said.

The government appointed BJP leader Krishna Mohan Soni "Munna" as chairperson of the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA), he said.

Also, BJP leaders Sunil Pandey and Anil Agrawal "Lily" were named vice-chairpersons of the BDA, the official said.

The state government appointed another BJP leader, Rakesh "Golu" Shukla, as vice-chairperson of the Indore Development Authority, he added.

The appointments have been made ahead of the year-end Assembly polls in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)