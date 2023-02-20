Erode bypoll: AIADMK candidate being chased away by voters, claims Udhayanidhi Stalin

Left Menu

DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday slammed the opposition AIADMK by claiming it is losing popularity among the voters.Ahead of the upcoming Erode East bypoll, he canvassed for DMK-backed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate E V K S Elangovan in the constituency.The AIADMK is losing popularity among the voters.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 20-02-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 20:30 IST
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday slammed the opposition AIADMK by claiming it is losing popularity among the voters.

Ahead of the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll, he canvassed for DMK-backed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate E V K S Elangovan in the constituency.

''The AIADMK is losing popularity among the voters. Wherever the AIADMK candidate is going for canvassing votes, they are chasing him away as he (AIADMK candidate) has done nothing for the constituency when he was an MLA of the constituency,'' Udhayanidhi, who holds the Youth Welfare and Sports Development portfolios among a few others, said during electioneering at Ganapathy Nagar here.

K S Thennarasu is the AIADMK's candidate for the bypoll. He is a former legislator from Erode.

Udhayanidhi hit out at Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and said the AIADMK will be soundly defeated in the byelection. The minister spoke extensively about the developmental works done in Tamil Nadu by the DMK government since coming to power in 2021.

Regarding developments in Erode, he claimed almost all the schemes started by the ruling party were completed on time.

The bypoll will be held on February 27 and counting takes place on March 2.

