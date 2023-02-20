Left Menu

Himachal ministers reject Anurag Thakur's charge, says loan taken to repay liabilities left behind by BJP govt

Addressing an event earlier, Union minister Thakur accused the Himachal Pradesh government of borrowing money to indulge in lavish expenditure.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-02-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 21:01 IST
Himachal ministers reject Anurag Thakur's charge, says loan taken to repay liabilities left behind by BJP govt
  • Country:
  • India

Rejecting BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur's charge that the Himachal Pradesh government is borrowing money to indulge in lavish expenditure, two state ministers on Monday said the loan was taken to repay the liabilities left behind by the previous BJP dispensation.

In a joint statement, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh asked Anurag Thakur to first point his finger at the previous BJP government which crossed all limits of borrowing from the Centre.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government has taken loan to repay the liabilities of the Jai Ram Thakur government, which has left the state crushing under the whopping debt of Rs 75,000 crore, they claimed.

The ministers accused the previous BJP government of financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure that derailed the economy of the state.

The BJP central leadership boasted of Himachal being a second home to them, but they utterly failed to get the special package for the state to benefit the people, the ministers said.

They claimed the previous government at the fag end of its tenure announced opening and up-gradation of over 920 institutions in the state with an eye on the elections.

The state would require about Rs 5,000 crore for smooth functioning of these institutions but the previous government did not make a monetary provision for proper functioning of these offices, they added.

The ministers alleged all these institutions were opened and upgraded with the sole motive of wooing voters without any budgetary provision. It was due to the unmindful and unproductive expenditure of the BJP dispensation that the present state government has been forced to take loan, they said. Addressing an event earlier, Union minister Thakur accused the Himachal Pradesh government of borrowing money to indulge in lavish expenditure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023