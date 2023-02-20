Left Menu

Create religious route between Ayodhya, Orchha, Chitrakoot, says former MP minister

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 20-02-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 21:05 IST
Create religious route between Ayodhya, Orchha, Chitrakoot, says former MP minister
  • Country:
  • India

Former Madhya Pradesh minister Pushpraj Singh on Monday said a religious route can be made by connecting Ayodhya, Orchha and Chitrakoot, all associated with Lord Ram.

Singh, part of the erstwhile royal family here, was speaking at a programme on rejuvenation of temples.

''We are facing a lot of problems in constructing temples. Our focus has shifted and we are fast moving towards western culture. If we connect Ayodhya (birthplace of Lord Ram) with Orchha (Ram Raja) and Chitrakoot, where Lord Ram spent time in exile, then a big religious route can be created,'' he said.

''If such a route is set up, it will create jobs for priests and others,'' said Singh, who also announced that a temple situated in Rewa Fort will be handed over to Shiva Trust.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesman Kaushal Kant Mishra said temples should be rejuvenated, especially those with adequate funds but which are in dilapidated state.

Divyaraj Singh, BJP MLA from Sirmaur, was also present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023