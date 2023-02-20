Create religious route between Ayodhya, Orchha, Chitrakoot, says former MP minister

Former Madhya Pradesh minister Pushpraj Singh on Monday said a religious route can be made by connecting Ayodhya, Orchha and Chitrakoot, all associated with Lord Ram.

Singh, part of the erstwhile royal family here, was speaking at a programme on rejuvenation of temples.

''We are facing a lot of problems in constructing temples. Our focus has shifted and we are fast moving towards western culture. If we connect Ayodhya (birthplace of Lord Ram) with Orchha (Ram Raja) and Chitrakoot, where Lord Ram spent time in exile, then a big religious route can be created,'' he said.

''If such a route is set up, it will create jobs for priests and others,'' said Singh, who also announced that a temple situated in Rewa Fort will be handed over to Shiva Trust.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesman Kaushal Kant Mishra said temples should be rejuvenated, especially those with adequate funds but which are in dilapidated state.

Divyaraj Singh, BJP MLA from Sirmaur, was also present at the event.

