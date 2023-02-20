Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Biden in Kyiv

U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, promising to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, on a trip timed to upstage the Kremlin ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. DIPLOMACY

* Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during the visit to Kyiv and said additional sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies. * China told the United States to keep out of its relationship with Russia, just as Beijing's top diplomat prepared for a visit to Moscow with proposals for a political settlement to the war.

* The United States and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned China against supporting Russia. Zelenskiy said doing so would bring on a world war. * German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Chinese diplomats last week that China is responsible for ensuring world peace and must not ship any weapons or so-called dual-use goods to Russia, she said on Monday.

* EU members should approve the 10th package of sanctions against Russia this week, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. "It is going to be approved in the next hours, in the next hours. Before the 24th (of February) in any case", he said. FIGHTING

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's mercenary group Wagner, accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters sufficient ammunition as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite. * Zelenskiy said in an interview published at the weekend that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives.

ANNIVERSARY * Ukraine's Zelenskiy has defied Putin against the odds, a year into war.

* Putin, secure in power, has set the stage for a long and draining war. * A year on from Russia's invasion, the country and its government have not just survived. They've fought back.

* Toughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on while Russia attacks * Hairdresser by day, drone hunter by night helps defend skies over Ukraine

* Russian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs thanks to Putin OPINION

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)