Left Menu

"JD-U's roots are shaking, it's visible": Ravi Shankar Prasad takes dig at Nitish Kumar after Upendra Kushwaha leaves party

Prasad took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar, saying there "is no vacancy" for him to become the Prime Minister of the country

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 23:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 23:26 IST
"JD-U's roots are shaking, it's visible": Ravi Shankar Prasad takes dig at Nitish Kumar after Upendra Kushwaha leaves party
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Upendra Kushwaha's resignation from the Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday took potshots at the party's erstwhile ally and said JD-U is shaking from its roots. "Upendra Kushwaha has formed a new party, but I will not comment on but it is certain that the roots of JD-U are shaking, it is clearly visible," Prasad told ANI.

Prasad took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar, saying there "is no vacancy" for him to become the Prime Minister of the country. "If Nitish Kumar is daydreaming, there is no restriction in that. But let me tell Nitish Kumar clearly that there is no vacancy to become the Prime Minister in 2024," Prasad said.

The BJP leader also exuded confidence about the party winning the 2024 general elections under PM Modi. "We will win in 2024 also because under the leadership of Modiji, the country has emerged as a big power. India has become the fifth largest economy of the world," he said, adding that this was possible only because of a "stable government".

In a setback to Nitish Kumar, former union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Monday quit Janata Dal (United) and launched a new political party 'Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal'. Kushwaha has been at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar.

Kushwaha alleged on Monday that Kumar was not acting on his own volition and acted as per the suggestions of people around him. "He's unable to act on his own today because he never made an effort to make a successor...Had Nitish Kumar chosen a successor, he needn't have looked at neighbours for one," Kushwaha said, in a veiled reference to Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar had said in December last year that the Mahagathbandhan will contest the 2025 Bihar assembly polls under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar had parted ways with BJP and rejoined hands with RJD in August last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023