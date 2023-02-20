Baghel lashes out at BJP, terms ED raids politically motivated

Terming the raids conducted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) as politically motivated, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP is scared of Congress and is misusing central agencies to suppress their voice. The Chief Minister stated this while addressing a press conference, which was organised in the backdrop of ED raids, in Raipur along with AICC general secretary and state in-charge Kumari Selja, Congress state president Mohan Markam and others.

Whenever Congress party moves any big step, then such actions are being taken against them, said Baghel. "BJP was afraid of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and now, they are scared of the party's plenary session wherein the roadmap for 2023 as well as 2024 will be formulated. BJP is nervous and we know that there would be a raid," said Baghel.

The raids were conducted out of their frustration and to impact the plenary sessions, alleged Baghel, elaborating that "we are not afraid of such action and will emerge stronger and make the event successful." People across the country have realised that such actions are politically motivated, said Baghel.

Meanwhile, Baghel also targeted the former Chief Minister and said that whenever there is a raid, then Raman Singh becomes the spokesperson of the central agency. Why doesn't Raman Singh demand a probe in the chit fund scam. Targeting ED, Baghel said ED is probing the scam at Civil Supplies Corporation for the last four years.

Lashing out at the central government over the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the addresses of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh ahead of the plenary session, Kumari Selja stated that there is a need to conduct a raid on Adani who defamed the country. The central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is scared of Congress and they are adopting oppressive policies against the opposition parties, particularly Congress, said Selja.

Be it in parliament or outside, the BJP government at the Centre is suppressing the voice of Congress, said Selja, adding that the statements of our leaders are being expunged in the house to protect BJP's friends. She further elaborated that they called Rahul Gandhi as well as Sonia Gandhi for questioning. They can fall to any level. BJP is scared of Congress's plenary sessions and therefore they targeted the party workers.

"What is the reason that the Congress party is being targeted again and again? Congress leaders have been raided 24 times. Such acts cannot suppress us, rather we will strongly raise our voice against them," said Selja. Central agencies are being misused and the voice of media is also being suppressed, she said, elaborating that this cannot continue for long. (ANI)

