China deeply worried about escalation of Ukraine conflict -Chinese foreign minister

China is deeply worried about the escalation of the Ukraine conflict and the possibility of the situation spiralling out of control, China's foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

"We urge certain countries to immediately stop fuelling the fire," Qin said, delivering a key note speech.

"We stand firmly against any form of hegemony, against any foreign interference in China's affairs," he also said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)