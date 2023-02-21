Left Menu

Naga peace talks underway, hopeful PM Modi's initiative will bear fruit: Shah

PTI | Tuensang | Updated: 21-02-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Naga peace talks are underway and hoped that the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring lasting peace in the northeastern state will bear fruit.

Addressing an election rally in Tuensang, Shah said there are some issues related to development and rights of eastern Nagaland and those will be addressed after the assembly elections.

Asserting that insurgency is on the wane in the Northeast, he claimed that there has been a 70 per cent dip in violent incidents in the region under the BJP rule.

The Union home minister also claimed that there has been a 60 per cent reduction in deaths of security forces, while civilian deaths have dipped by 83 per cent in the Northeast.

Noting that Armed Force (Special Powers) Act, 1958 has been lifted from large parts of Nagaland by the BJP government, he expressed hope that the Act will be removed from across the northeastern state in the next three to four years.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

