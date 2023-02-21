Kremlin says Biden's Ukraine visit was 'nothing extraordinary'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 14:15 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia watched United States President Joe Biden's visit to Kyiv yesterday carefully, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
According to the RIA news agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visit, which Biden made unannounced, was "nothing extraordinary" to Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement