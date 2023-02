Putin's war on Ukraine has is 'strategic failure'-Blinken

Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been a strategic failure, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"One year after President Putin attacked Ukraine it is clear that his war has been a strategic failure in every way," Blinken told a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens.

