Left Menu

Opposition BJP & Cong boycott Odisha Governor's address to Assembly

The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly on Tuesday began on a stormy note with opposition BJP and Congress boycotting Governor Ganeshi Lals address to the House.Both the opposition parties also criticised the BJD government over the assassination of minister Naba Kishore Das in his home constituency of Jharsuguda and also on the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 14:25 IST
Opposition BJP & Cong boycott Odisha Governor's address to Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly on Tuesday began on a stormy note with opposition BJP and Congress boycotting Governor Ganeshi Lal's address to the House.

Both the opposition parties also criticised the BJD government over the assassination of minister Naba Kishore Das in his home constituency of Jharsuguda and also on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra stood up and targeted the state government for ''failing'' to protect the life of a sitting minister following which his party MLAs rushed to well of the House. The opposition BJP members who were protesting by standing near their respective seats, later joined the Congress members in the well and raised anti-BJD slogans. As the Governor went on delivering his address to the House, BJP members first walked out of the House followed by Congress members. ''We boycott the Governor's address as he (governor) is giving a rosy picture on the development of the state. The law and order situation has completely collapsed,'' said BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi. Senior Congress member Suresh Routray said outside the House: ''We have no objection to the Governor. He is a good man. But, the government narrates a wrong picture in his mouth. Therefore, we boycott the governor's address.'' The saffron party legislators then staged a sit-in at the entrance of the House holding placards.

Later, the opposition members returned to the House and participated in the obituary reference made to sitting member and minister Naba Kishore Das, ex-MLA Gangadhar Das and Arjun Charan Das, ex-MLA. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, CLP leader Narasingha Mishra and CPI(M) leader Laxman Munda participated in the obituary reference.

Speaker B K Arukha announced the adjournment of the House till 10.30 am of Wednesday as a mark of respect to the departed members of the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023