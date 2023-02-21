Constant effort needed to protect mother tongue: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday stressed the need to preserve the mother tongue and said it is not just a means for communication but a foundation of our culture.

''Let us celebrate the rich diversity of languages that exist around the world,'' he said in a Facebook post on the ''International Mother Language Day'' today.

Vijayan said the day should be observed in a meaningful way by recognising the world's linguistic diversity and ensuring that our posterity can also enjoy the richness and beauty of our mother tongue.

He said a person's thoughts, feelings and experiences become complete and comprehensive when it is expressed in the mother tongue.

A constant effort must be made to preserve the mother tongue and to renew and enrich it, he said, adding that centuries of cultural heritage and knowledge is preserved through this.

The CM also recalled the fight of brave people to protect their mother tongue and urged everyone to honour their efforts on the day.

