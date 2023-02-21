Greece and Turkey should engage to resolve differences - Blinken

Greece and Turkey should engage to resolve any differences and avoid any unilateral actions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"As a close friend, partner and ally to both countries, it is profoundly in our interest, and I believe in the interest of both Greece and Turkey, to find ways to resolve longstanding differences, to do it through dialogue, through diplomacy," Blinken told a news conference in Athens.

