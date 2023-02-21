Left Menu

Greece and Turkey should engage to resolve differences - Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 14:40 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Greece and Turkey should engage to resolve any differences and avoid any unilateral actions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"As a close friend, partner and ally to both countries, it is profoundly in our interest, and I believe in the interest of both Greece and Turkey, to find ways to resolve longstanding differences, to do it through dialogue, through diplomacy," Blinken told a news conference in Athens. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

