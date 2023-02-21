Left Menu

Putin: West started conflict, seeking 'unlimited power'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-02-2023 14:53 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blamed the West for starting the conflict in Ukraine, saying Western countries, led by the United States, were seeking "unlimited power" in world affairs. He also said Moscow was defying the West's attempts to ruin Russia's economy through an unprecedented package of sanctions, saying trillions of dollars were at stake for the West, but Russia's income flows had not dried up.

