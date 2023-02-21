Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 15:00 IST
Take pledge to make maximum use of mother tongue: HM Shah on International Mother Language Day
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted people on the International Mother Language Day, and said it is an occasion to make a resolution to connect with the mother tongue and make it more prosperous.

Shah also said that when a person makes his mother tongue prosperous, then all the languages of the country become prosperous and the country will also be prosperous.

''This is the day to take resolution to connect with our mother tongue and make it more prosperous... We should take a pledge to make maximum use of our mother tongue,'' he said.

The home minister said when a child reads, speaks and thinks in his mother tongue, it enhances his potential to think, reason, analyse and research.

Keeping this in mind, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on education in mother tongue through the New Education Policy, he said, adding ''this will become the basis of India's bright future''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

