Putin: West hasn't succeeded in defeating our economy

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Western countries had imposed sanctions on Russia to make its people "suffer" but that it had not succeeded in defeating it on the economic front.

"They want to make the people suffer... but their calculation did not materialise. The Russian economy and the management turned out to be much stronger than they thought," Putin told lawmakers in a speech.

