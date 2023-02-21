FACTBOX-Main messages from Putin's speech to Russian elite
21-02-2023
The following are the main messages from President Vladimir Putin's speech to the Russian elite on Tuesday. * Putin accuses West of stoking global war to destroy Russia
* Putin: Russians back military campaign in Ukraine * Putin: Russia has all the resources we need
* Putin: West started conflict, seeking 'unlimited power' * Key quotes from Putin's speech
