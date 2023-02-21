Left Menu

Raut alleges ‘threat’ from Maha CM's son; Shinde group MLA calls it cheap stunt

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging threat to life from Chief Minister Eknath Shindes son, with an MLA from the Shinde camp calling it a cheap stunt.Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde Eknath Shindes son has given a supari contract to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 16:01 IST
Raut alleges ‘threat’ from Maha CM's son; Shinde group MLA calls it cheap stunt
Shiv Sena ledaer Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging “threat to life” from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, with an MLA from the Shinde camp calling it a “cheap stunt”.

“Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde’s son) has given a supari (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen,” Raut said in his letter.

Raut made the allegations in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and the police of Thane city. Responding to a question related to Raut’s letter, Aaditya Thackeray, MLA and son of ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray said, “The complaint should be taken seriously. Unfortunately, these traitor MLAs (from Shinde camp) are not being controlled at all. One MLA had opened fire in Mahim area of Mumbai, but no action has been taken at all.” Sanjay Shirsath, an MLA from Shinde’s group said, “Raut is doing is a cheap stunt to gain sympathy. There is no doubt that there should be a thorough probe into the matter. However, do not forget that Raut does a lot of stunts, which have no substance.” “I believe Dr Shrikant Shinde would never ever do such a thing, still a probe can be initiated,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023