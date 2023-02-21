GJM, Hamro Party call for 12-hour shutdown in Darjeeling hills on Feb 23

The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) and Hamro Party have called for a 12-hour shutdown in the Darjeeling hills on February 23 in protest against a motion passed in the West Bengal Assembly against ''any attempt to divide the state''.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she won't allow any ''forcible shutdown'' in the hills and asked the administration to take necessary steps to control the situation.

The West Bengal Assembly had on Monday passed a motion against any attempt to divide the state, with the BJP dubbing the move a ''political stunt''.

Nine Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabha members from the GJM and Hamro Party are staging a hunger strike from Tuesday morning in protest against the motion.

''The GJM and Hamro Party have jointly called for a 12-hour shutdown in the Darjeeling hills on February 23 in protest against the motion passed in the state assembly against the division of West Bengal.

''The people of the hills want a permanent political solution. The BJP-led Union government must look into our demand,'' Hamro Party chief Ajoy Edwards told PTI.

The bandh call in the hills comes six years after the 2017 statehood agitation, which saw a 104-day shutdown.

Reacting to the bandh call, Banerjee said, ''There are a few people in the hills, who at times wake up from hibernation and threaten to disturb peace and stability. There won't be any forcible shutdown in the hills. The administration must ensure there is no threat to peace and stability. We will never allow division of West Bengal.'' GJM leader Binay Tamang said that after GTA elections last year, the Sabha, in its first meeting, passed a resolution demanding the renewal of dialogue between the Centre and the state on demand for a separate Gorkhaland state. ''Nothing moved forward, rather this motion was passed in the assembly,'' he said.

The motion was passed even as Kurseong's BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma demanded a referendum in northern West Bengal on whether people of the region wanted to remain a part of the state.

The BJP legislative party refrained from participating in a voice vote, claiming the motion's ''content was unclear''.

The passage of the motion came in the backdrop of Hamro Party's Ajoy Edwards, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung, and Binay Tamang, who recently left the Trinamool Congress to return to GJM, joining hands to renew the demand for Gorkhaland state.

Reacting to the call for a shutdown in the hills, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha said it was a ploy to weaken the state.

''The BJP is helping these elements. No matter what, we will never allow the division of the state,'' Guha told PTI.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh dubbed the allegations against the party as baseless.

''The TMC itself had joined hands with Bimal Gurung ahead of the assembly polls in 2021 and is now pointing fingers at us,'' he said.

Ghosh was referring to Bimal Gurung, who, after being in the hiding since the 2017 statehood agitation, resurfaced in Kolkata in October 2020 and pledged support to the TMC. He had then also quit the NDA.

Darjeeling, often called the queen of the hills, has witnessed several agitations over the years, with political parties promising the people a separate Gorkhaland state and implementation of the Sixth Schedule, which grants autonomy to a tribal-inhabited region. Traditional hill parties like the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and the Gorkha National Liberation Front, besides the BJP, boycotted the semi-autonomous council elections last year.

Although the demand for separation of the region from West Bengal is over a century old, the Gorkhaland statehood movement was ignited by GNLF leader Subhash Ghisingh in 1986.

The violent stir claimed hundreds of lives and culminated in 1988 with the signing of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council, which governed the region with a certain degree of autonomy till 2011, following which GTA took over in 2012 after the fresh stir by Gurung. More violent bouts were witnessed during the 104-day-long strike in the Darjeeling hills in 2017.

