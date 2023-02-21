Haryana Assembly Speaker names INLD's Abhay Chautala for unparliamentary behaviour; to remain out for two days

Senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and party's lone MLA in the Haryana Assembly Abhay Singh Chautala was on Tuesday named by the Speaker and asked not to attend the House proceedings for two days for alleged unparliamentary behaviour.

Chautala, the MLA from Ellenabad, had given calling attention notice seeking to know the status of the report of the special enquiry team (SET) constituted to investigate the alleged liquor scam during the Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown in 2020 in Haryana.

While the notice was admitted, it was not taken up for discussion on the grounds that the minister concerned was not present in the House on Tuesday.

Chautala reasoned that the home minister's absence form the House was not a ground to defer his calling attention notice for discussion.

"I have given you a calling attention motion on important issue. It was deferred as home minister was not present.

"Today, the health and urban local bodies development ministers were not present too, but replies to their departments were given during question hour by other ministers. So, this is not a valid ground to postpone,'' he pointed out before Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

While referring to the subject on which he had given his calling attention, Chautala used some words, to which the Speaker took strong objection and said he was casting aspersions on the Chair.

''Abhay Singh Chautala you leave the House,'' the Speaker told the legislator, adding such unparliamentary behaviour ''is not tolerable''.

''I Name you, you leave the House,'' the Speaker said. ''Abhay Singh Chautala, please go out of this Assembly hall." After Chautala left the House, the Speaker said the INLD member has been named for two days during which he will not be permitted to attend the Assembly proceedings, till Wednesday.

Earlier, the SET had been set up by the Haryana government to probe the alleged theft of liquor seized by the police and the excise department from two godowns in Sonipat district.

Interacting with reporters, Chautala alleged that the government wants to hush-up things.

"Excise Minister (Dushyant Chautala) or Parliamentary Affairs Minister (Kanwar Pal) too could have given reply if the Home Minister was not present, but Deputy Speaker deferred the Calling Attention. Later, I raised the issue when Speaker was in the Chair and asked him to give me a date when the matter will be taken up for discussion, but no date was given,'' he said.

