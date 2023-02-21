Senior most SC judge SK Kaul undergoes gallbladder surgery

The senior-most Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, has undergone a successful gallbladder surgery at a private hospital here.

Justice Kaul, 64, was diagnosed with stones in the gallbladder after which it was decided to conduct a minimally invasive surgery, Sir Ganga Ram hospital authorities said.

"Gall bladder surgery has been done...successfully," they said.

"He is stable now,'' said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital.

The hospital sources said Justice Kaul had complained of abdominal pain after which scans were performed and a surgery was advised considering the number and size of stones.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud visited Justice Kaul at the hospital on Sunday.

"Justice Kaul's condition is stable post-surgery. He is likely to be discharged in a day or two, with the final decision by the doctors," Dr Swaroop said.

