Farooq Abdullah visits landslide affected families in J&K's Ganderbal

He urged the administration to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected families, a spokesperson of the party said.Nine houses were damaged in the landslide on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, the incident left 14 domestic animals dead.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-02-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 18:42 IST
National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited the families affected by landslides in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah was accompanied by party leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Tanvir Sadiq and Danish Iqbal.

''Farooq Abdullah visited the families affected by landslides in Rezan area of Kangan. He urged the administration to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected families,'' a spokesperson of the party said.

Nine houses were damaged in the landslide on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, the incident left 14 domestic animals dead.

