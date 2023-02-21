Will foil all conspiracies to divide state: Mamata

Alleging that the BJP had been pursuing ''politics of division and polarisation'' in north Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that her government will foil all plans to create unrest in the state.

Banerjee also said that her government, which had been ''striving to usher in development'' across the length and breadth of Bengal, will put an end to all conspiracies to divide the state. ''We will foil all gamepland and conspiracies to divide Bengal,'' she said.

The West Bengal Assembly had on Monday passed a motion opposing any attempt to divide the state, with the BJP calling the move a ''political stunt''.

Kurseong's BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma, however, demanded a referendum in region to find out if people there wanted to remain a part of the state.

The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) and the Hamro Party have, meanwhile, called for a 12-hour shutdown in the Darjeeling hills on February 23 in protest against the motion.

Banerjee, while addressing a government programme here in Darjeeling district, said her government has zero tolerance for any bandh, blockade or shutdown during Class 10 state board exams, which is set to begin on February 23.

''We have shunned the politics of bandh and blockade since we came to power. If any candidate is inconvenienced while going to the exam centre, we will take appropriate action,'' she said, stressing that no public programme will be allowed during the period.

Banerjee also accused the opposition BJP of trying to derail her government's mission to create job opportunities by ''moving the court against recruitment drives''.

''Mark my words, we will lawfully provide jobs as and when possible to (eligible) candidates. I never go back on my promises. But every time we make provisions for jobs, the BJP moves the court to forestall it,'' she stated. In a bid to pacify state government employees, who had been agitating for dearness allowance (DA) at par with the Centre, Banerjee said that their well being will always be her priority.

''Currently, every employee gets salary on the first day of the month unlike the situation in the past when our predecessors ruled the state. We are giving pension to all state employees and we will not waver from that. We are doing everything to the best of our abilities,'' the CM asserted. State finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya recently announced a three percent DA hike for employees, prompting some of them to call for a 48-hour pen-down or ceasework across all offices and educational institutions on February 20-21.

On the issue of a Cooch Behar youth's killing, allegedly by the BSF, she said the district superintendent of police has been asked to conduct an inquiry and file a report.

''The post-mortem report says there were 180 pellet wounds in his body. I have never heard about any such case before. The BSF cannot be acting this way. An inquiry will be conducted,'' she said.

Taking a dig at the Centre over the commencement of flight service between Coochbehar and Kolkata, Banerjee said she had pursued the matter as part of the central government.

''This has been a long-pending issue. I had suggested that a double-engine plane be used for the route. I have heard they (Civil aviation department) are introducing a single engine aircraft. Who will be responsible if there is a threat to passenger safety?'' she contended.

Banerjee, during her speech, gave assurance that her government's pro-poor policies will continue, despite all the ''hindrances put up by the opposition''.

''Notwithstanding the Centre's apathy to release finds for the 100-day work scheme, we have created crores of man days,'' she added.

