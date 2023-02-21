We see finishing line in Northern Ireland post-Brexit talks, but not there yet, says EU leader

The EU and Britain have made progress in their talks about the Northern Ireland protocol but are not done yet, said European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Tuesday, declining to tell journalists when exactly an agreement might be reached.

"With our UK partners, we have made good progress (..) We can see the finishing line. But in such a negotiation, being close doesn't mean being done", he told a press conference.

"(It) never worked with artificial deadlines", he added when asked about the timing.

