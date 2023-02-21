Left Menu

Putin ally tells top Chinese diplomat: We back Beijing against West

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 19:59 IST
Nikolai Patrushev Image Credit: Wikipedia

The secretary of Russia's powerful Security Council told China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday that Beijing was a top priority for Russian foreign policy and that the two countries must stick together against the West, Russian state news agencies reported.

Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, also told Wang that Moscow backed China's position over Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang, according to a statement cited by the RIA Novosti news agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

