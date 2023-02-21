Left Menu

Call us Shiv Sena: Shinde group tells media

Ahead of the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the group has asked the media to call it Shiv Sena and not as Shinde camp. As per the order of the Election Commission of India, instead of referring as Shinde camp, it should be described as Shiv Sena.

Updated: 21-02-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 20:08 IST
Ahead of the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the group has asked the media to call it ''Shiv Sena'' and not as ''Shinde camp''. The Election Commission last week recognized the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena in its dispute with the Uddhav Thackeray faction, and allotted it the party's poll symbol `bow and arrow'. A letter making the request to media houses was issued by party secretary Sanjay Bhaurao More. Shinde would be chairing the party's first national executive meeting on Tuesday evening. "As per the order of the Election Commission of India, instead of referring as Shinde camp, it should be described as Shiv Sena. A detailed information should be given to your representatives for further coverage," the letter said.

Earlier, the Shinde group was officially referred to as Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and Thackeray group as Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Shinde rebelled against then Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and toppled his government in June 2022.

