"Democracy Murdered, Supreme Court is our last hope": Sanjay Raut on Shiv Sena symbol row

Expressing his 'disappointment' with the central institutions, Shiv Sena Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, said that he considers Supreme Court as their only hope in ongoing Shiv Sena row.

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Expressing his 'disappointment' with the central institutions, Shiv Sena Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, said that he considers Supreme Court as their only hope in ongoing 'Shiv Sena' symbol row. This has come after Election Commission of India (ECI)'s recent decision to recognize Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction as the real Shiv Sena and alloting them the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol.

While talking to the media Raut on Tuesday said, "Now the Supreme Court is the last ray of hope. All institutions have stopped working in this country. Democracy has been murdered, so now the only hope is the Supreme Court. We will go there and seek justice." Dealing a huge blow to the rival Sena faction led by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the EC on February 17, allotted the original party name and its symbol to the ruling faction led by Shinde.

Following this, Uddhav Thackeray faction moved to the Supreme Court challenging the ECI's decision on the fate of the original Sena name and symbol, and seeking a stay on its order. The ruling Eknath Shinde faction have already filed a caveat in the apex court.

The apex court will hear on appeal from Uddhav's faction on Wednesday. Both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions of Shiv Sena have been at loggerheads over the 'bow and arrow' symbol since Shinde revolted against Thackeray along with a band loyalist MLAs, MPs and leaders last year.

The revolt eventually led to the demise of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after it was reduced to a minority following the desertion of sitting MLAs to the Shinde camp. (ANI)

