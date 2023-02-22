PM Modi congratulates Sansad Ratna awardees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the parliamentarians who will receive the ''Sansad Ratna'' awards.
Thirteen MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RJD's Manoj Jha and CPI-M's John Brittas, have been nominated for the Sansad Ratna Awards 2023. The 13 MPs include eight from the Lok Sabha and five from the Rajya Sabha, including three retired members.
The prime minister tweeted, ''Congratulations to the MP colleagues who will be conferred the Sansad Ratna Awards. May they keep enriching parliamentary proceedings with their rich insights.''
