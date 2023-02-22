Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Sansad Ratna awardees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 09:47 IST
PM Modi congratulates Sansad Ratna awardees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the parliamentarians who will receive the ''Sansad Ratna'' awards.

Thirteen MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, RJD's Manoj Jha and CPI-M's John Brittas, have been nominated for the Sansad Ratna Awards 2023. The 13 MPs include eight from the Lok Sabha and five from the Rajya Sabha, including three retired members.

The prime minister tweeted, ''Congratulations to the MP colleagues who will be conferred the Sansad Ratna Awards. May they keep enriching parliamentary proceedings with their rich insights.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India
3
Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

 India
4
Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

Warner ruled out of Indore and Ahmedabad Tests due to elbow injury

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023