'We're in power for 5 years': Nalin Kohli on Cong charge BJP-NDPP looted Nagaland for 20 yrs

Responding to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's charge that the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance looted Nagaland for 20 years, Nalin Kohli, the party's national spokesperson and the poll in-charge of the Northeast state hit back at him on Wednesday saying that the ruling alliance has only been in power in the state for five years. "Kharge said the government of the BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) looted Nagaland for 20 years. However, the alliance has been in power in the state for five years," he said.

Nagaland would go polls on February 27. Kohli claimed that the ruling worked sincerely for the development of the state over the last 5 years.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the BJP's poll-in-charge for Nagaland said Kharge's remark only goes to show that he had been briefed on the progress that the state has made under the ruling alliance. "This government worked sincerely to implement the development-oriented policies and schemes of the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The words that the Congress has been using against our PM is regrettable and condemnable," Kohli added.

Addressing a public meeting at Chumoukedima of poll-bound Nagaland on Tuesday, the Congress national president launched a fierce attack on the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance, claiming that they looted the state. "Over the last 20 years, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP looted Nagaland. It's high time that the people get justice and a govt that works for the people," Kharge said.

He claimed further that the BJP destabilised 6-7 Opposition-ruled states and came to power through the back door after luring MLAs from rival parties. "The Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka had full majority until they [BJP] purchased 17-18 MLAs, forcing them to resign and eventually them come to power. Be it Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, the employed the same tactic everywhere to bring down democratically elected governments," the Congress national president said.

He added that while the BJP preaches about upholding democracy and the Constitution, it resorts to undemocratic ploys to bring down elected governments. Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said people will teach the BJP lesson in 2024 as a Congress-led alliance will form the government at the Centre.

"The Opposition alliance, led by the Congress, will come to power at the Centre," he said, adding that talks were on with other parties to come together against the BJP. "Let 100 Modis and Shahs come, we will never drift from the path of democracy and principles enshrined in the Constitution, let 100 Modis and Shahs come," he added.

The Nagaland polls for Assembly seats will be held in a single phase on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. The BJP opened its account in the Assembly even before the polls as the party's candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress nominee, Khekashe Sumi, withdrew his candidature.

After the withdrawal of candidature by Sumi, the Assembly elections will now feature a total of 183 candidates across parties. The number of voters in the state this year stands at 13,17,632, of which 661489 are men electors and 656143 are women.

