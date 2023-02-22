Job aspirants protest in Srinagar, demand inquiry report on recruitment irregularities be made public

Job aspirants, who had applied for various posts in the Fire and Emergency Services, on Wednesday held a demonstration here demanding that the Jammu and Kashmir administration make public the report of the inquiry committee formed to probe alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

The protestors assembled at Press Colony on Residency Road here holding banners and placards, which read “we want justice”.

“I am a victim of injustice by the Fire and Emergency Services Department. We applied for the posts in 2012 but it was found that there was a 'scam'. Then we applied again in 2018 and again a 'scam' was found. Last year again another 'scam' was found,” Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, one of the protesters, told PTI.

Sheikh said the administration had formed a three-member panel headed by Additional Chief Secretary Home R K Goyal to probe the alleged irregularities in December last year.

“The committee was given one month to submit the report but now we are into the third month and the report has not come,” he added.

Khursheed Ahmad Parray, another aspirant, said the protestors will not leave till the administration does not make the report public.

“No one is a stone-pelter here. If you find one, hang him! But bring forth the thieves who were saved in 2012, 2018 and again now. We want justice; make public the report of the inquiry committee appointed in December,” he said.

