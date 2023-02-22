Left Menu

Maha CM assures probe into Sanjay Raut's 'threat to life' allegation; says inquiry will check whether it's 'stunt'

The committee will review the threat perception and provide security as required to anyone from the ruling or opposition sides, Shinde said.Responding to Rauts letter to the police, Fadnavis had earlier said the Rajya Sabha MP has a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but his missive will nevertheless be sent to the authorities concerned for a review.The rival factions led by Shinde and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are locked in legal battles over the control of the Shiv Sena.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 13:33 IST
Maha CM assures probe into Sanjay Raut's 'threat to life' allegation; says inquiry will check whether it's 'stunt'
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged threat to his life, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said police will check the claim and act accordingly.

Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging ''threat to life'' from CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

''Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen,'' Raut said in his letter submitted to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio. Responding to a query on Raut's allegations, CM Shinde said the allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

''Investigation will also be done to check if if this (Raut’s claim) is based on facts or is a stunt. It is our job to ensure security, law and order in the state,'' Shinde told reporters after the cabinet meeting here. He said a committee is already in place to allot security as per requirement.

''Security cover is not withdrawn with political motive. The committee will review the threat perception and provide security as required to anyone from the ruling or opposition sides,'' Shinde said.

Responding to Raut's letter to the police, Fadnavis had earlier said the Rajya Sabha MP has a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but his missive will nevertheless be sent to the authorities concerned for a review.

The rival factions led by Shinde and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray are locked in legal battles over the control of the Shiv Sena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India
4
Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

Stock markets edge lower in choppy trade amid weak global cues

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023