AAP claims its candidate Shelly Oberoi has won Delhi mayor election

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed that AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi has won the MCD mayoral polls.The voting was held at the Civic Centre.The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 14:15 IST
The voting was held at the Civic Centre.

''The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

