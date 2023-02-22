Left Menu

Maha: Thane police team meets Sanjay Raut in Nashik to collect information on 'threat to life' allegation

A team of police from Thane in Maharashtra on Wednesday went to Nashik and met Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut to collect information about his allegation that he faces threat to life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shindes son.The Rajya Sabha member had made the allegation in a letter written to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Thane city police.In his letter, Raut alleged, Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde Eknath Shindes son has given a supari contract to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 14:31 IST
Maha: Thane police team meets Sanjay Raut in Nashik to collect information on 'threat to life' allegation
Shiv Sena ledaer Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of police from Thane in Maharashtra on Wednesday went to Nashik and met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to collect information about his allegation that he faces ''threat to life'' from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son.

The Rajya Sabha member had made the allegation in a letter written to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Thane city police.

In his letter, Raut alleged, ''Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde’s son) has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen.'' Raut, who resides in Mumbai, is currently in Nashik. A police official said, ''A team of the Thane police's crime branch went to Nashik city this morning and met Sena leader Raut as part of the probe.'' Police are collecting information from Raut about the threat to his life, he said.

The Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader had submitted the letter to the Thane Police Commissioner, following which the crime branch launched a probe into his allegation, the official said. CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha member from Kalyan. CM Shinde on Wednesday assured a probe into Raut's allegation, but said the police will also check if the complaint is based on facts or whether it is a stunt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023