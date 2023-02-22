Tamilisai, CPI MP face-off over appointment of TN leaders as Governors

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan was on Wednesday involved in a Twitter face-off with CPI (M) Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, Su Venkatesan over his criticism of her comments on the appointment of those from TN as Governor, with the former telling him electoral wins are not permanent.

Soundararajan claimed on Monday that people from Tamil Nadu were appointed as governors because the state electorate was not recognising their talents and sending them to Parliament. In the recent past, Soundararajan, L Ganesan and CP Radhakrishnan --all former BJP state presidents--were appointed by the Centre as governors of different states.

Reacting to her remarks, Venkatesan had sought to know if she meant ''Raj Bhavans were tutorials where those who had failed (exams) study.'' ''Would it not be a fake certificate if the Prime Minister had promoted (those) who had failed,'' he had asked on Twitter.

Reacting sharply, Soundararjan today slammed Venkatesan's ''arrogance'' and said there was nothing to feel bad about being in a tutorial as it was also a ''sacred'' place to learn.

Taking a jibe at his party's alliance with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, she said electoral victory alone was not someone's recognition.

''Raj Bhavans may be workshops; not a place that creates palace heirs which is a matter of pride,'' she said.

''Those who won yesterday might lose tomorrow; those who lost earlier may win tomorrow. Let there not be arrogance,'' she said in a series of tweets in response to Venkatesan's criticism.

Holding that certain ''qualifications'' are required for one to become Governor, Soundararajan told Venkatesan ''you are not going to get'' them.

Responding to Soundararjan's attack, Venkatesan said it was clear he did not belittle tutorials but posed such a question to her since ''you demeaned people.'' ''The arrogance is (the thought) that (we) will sit in Raj Bhavan even if people fail us as the Prime Minister will promote us,'' he said.

Alleging that she was not responding to him properly, the left MP asked Soundararajan, also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, if this was the ''training received in Raj Bhavan.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)