Odisha minister murder: CM offers FBI analysis, BJP seeks CBI probe

Amid the BJP's demand for a CBI probe into the murder of Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday pulled a rabbit out of the hat and said he has asked the Centre to get FBI's analysis of the self-confessed killer's behaviour. The CM assured the assembly that transparency is being maintained in the Odisha Crime Branch investigation into the case. The assembly was adjourned for an hour after members of the BJP and the Congress created a ruckus in the House, demanding a CBI probe into the murder of Das. They also sought a discussion on the matter, but Speaker B K Arukha did not allow it, leading to the din in the House.

As soon as the House re-assembly at 11.30 am, Patnaik said, “We have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to facilitate an evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the Behavioral Support Unit of the FBI of the United States of America.” Patnaik also claimed that the investigation undertaken by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police was on track.

“I want to reassure the House that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a full, fair and open investigation in the case with the assistance of the best forensic experts in India and abroad,” the CM said.

However, the CM pointed out that the manner in which this “very sensitive case is being politicised” has shocked him.

“It is disturbing to see the baseless and malicious allegations that are being made. Independent judiciary is one of the strongest pillars of our democracy. After the High Court has appointed a retired HC judge to monitor the investigation into the case, the whole police investigation will be subjected to judicial scrutiny,” he said.

What is the “need to do politics in the case and make baseless and malicious allegations?,” Patnaik asked. “We should all respect and have faith in our independent judiciary,” the chief minister said, targeting the BJP which has been demanding a CBI probe into the Naba Kishore Das murder case. Das, 60, breathed his last on January 29 evening, hours after he was shot by a policeman at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district, where he had gone to attend an event. Noting that he was “disturbed by the statements made by some leaders of the opposition, especially the state BJP on the entire police force, Patnaik said, “I pity, the opposition, especially the state BJP that has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes and demoralising our police force which is the pride of Orissa (Odisha)”.

Such unfortunate incidents, involving an individual in the uniformed service, happened in the past but it has “never led to defaming of the entire force”, he said.

“Unfortunately the state BJP has tried to defame the entire police force of Odisha. The state BJP has insulted the youth of Odisha,” the chief minister said.

