Hungarian minister urges ceasefire and peace talks over Ukraine
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-02-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 16:23 IST
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Wednesday urged a ceasefire and peace talks over Ukraine to prevent further escalation of the war into a broader conflict.
Szijjarto called for an immediate end to hostilities after speeches by U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, which he said highlighted the severity of the standoff.
