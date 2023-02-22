Opposition terms UP govt’s budget ‘directionless’, ‘bunch of promises’

Opposition Samajwadi Party and the BSP on Wednesday termed the Uttar Pradesh government's budget as ''directionless'' and "a bunch of promises" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The government on Wednesday presented the budget FY24 with an aim to lay the foundation for a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and focus on the all-around development of the state for making it a USD 1 trillion economy.

The budget of Rs 6,90,242.43 crore for FY24 was the biggest in the state's history.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the budget could not fulfill the dream of making the state a USD 1 trillion economy, while BSP supremo Mayawati said the "illusionary" budget does not have much for the public.

"This is a directionless budget. The budget neither has a solution for the existing problems, nor can it take forward the policies for the future,'' Yadav told reporters.

''The chief minister and the finance minister who showed the dream of making UP USD 1 trillion economy must tell the people about the existing growth rate of the state and the growth rate required to make UP a trillion dollar economy.'' I do not see the government achieving the target of USD 1 trillion econmoy, he added.

The former chief minister said the budget has disappointed farmers, youths and women of the state.

Terming the recent global investors summit organised by the government as a ''mela" (fair), Yadav said, ''A very large fair was organised recently. This government only knows how to organise melas. The mela was organised and big industrialists were invited. But I don't see anything in this budget that anyone will invest in the state.'' He asked what incentives and packages the government has to attract investors to invest in the state in today's competitive market.

BSP chief Mayawati said the budget presented on Wednesday by the state government in the Assembly doesn't have much for the welfare of the people.

It is again 'vadon ka pitara'' (a bunch of promises) for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

''Will this unrealistic budget satisfy the interests of people or does it care for their welfare. Will it fulfill the claim (of UP) of becoming India's growth engine? Debt-ridden UP needs an employment-oriented budget, not an illusionary one,'' she said in a series of tweets.

"Keeping in mind the much-publicised announcements, promises and claims of the UP BJP government, its statements and actions to remove poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, backwardness, anarchy etc, the budget is a betrayal of about 24 crore people who are suffering from inflation,'' she further said.

The BSP chief said before the government made "new misleading promises and claims in view of the Lok Sabha general elections", it did not present an "honest report card" of the previous budget.

It shows that claims of increase in per-capita income and development of the "double-engine government" was ''a false propaganda and a gimmick'', she added.

Contrary to the government's claims of making people self-reliant and increasing their per-capita income as well as providing employment to the youths, its wrong policies and priorities has led to rising debts, Mayawati said.

"It clearly shows that the government, contrary to claims and propaganda, is failing on all fronts,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)