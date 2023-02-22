High time for Opposition to unite: Uddhav's mouthpiece

The democracy of the country is being pushed towards the gallows and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last if the entire opposition does not come together, 'Saamana', the official mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray's faction said on Wednesday. The Marathi publication, while referring to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's call on the Opposition to get united against BJP, stated, "The appeal made by Kumar to the Congress to take initiative for the unity of the opposition, is significant. Nitish Kumar has expressed confidence that if the Opposition is united properly, the BJP would be all out at 100 in the upcoming general elections."

The editorial further suggested that now is the time for the Opposition to unite instead of thinking about the next Prime Ministerial candidate. It further said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his questions on Adani row in Parliament "disrobed" the PM.

"Who will be the prime ministerial candidate for the year 2024 can be decided later. Rahul Gandhi's leadership has grown stronger and matured through the 'Bharat Jodo' journey. First his yatra and then his attack on the Modi-Adani friendship issue in Parliament session," Saamana said. It further slammed the Union government, accusing it of "misusing" the central agencies.

"Such a policy is being adopted to 'break, destroy and rule' and openly misuse the investigation agencies be it the Election Commission or the courts. They broke the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra first and 'sold' the bow and arrow symbol to the rebel group by declaring it as the real 'Shiv Sena'. In case of infighting within the party, the symbol is either frozen or allowed to remain with the original party. It is clearly visible here that the rebels have bought it," it argued. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray received a major blow after the Election Commission of India on Friday allotted the "Shiv Sena" name and its symbol "bow and arrow" to the ruling faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

While the Uddhav faction has moved the Supreme Court challenging the EC's decision on the fate of the original Sena name and symbol, the ruling faction has already filed a caveat in the apex court. Both the factions have been at loggerheads over the 'bow and arrow' symbol since Shinde revolted against Thackeray along with a band of loyalist MLAs, MPs and leaders last year.

The revolt eventually led to the demise of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after it was reduced to a minority following the desertion of sitting MLAs to the Shinde camp. (ANI)

