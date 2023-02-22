Left Menu

Congress-led alliance will form next govt at Centre: Kharge

This is India and the Constitution is very strong, he asserted.Not only here, they BJP pressurised MLAs and used them to topple governments in six to seven states including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, he said, while addressing the election rally for state Congress chief K Therie on Tuesday.On one hand, they talk of democracy and Constitution, and on the other, their acts are undemocratic, Kharge said, adding that people will teach the BJP a lesson in 2024.People associated with the Congress have sacrificed their lives for Indias freedom, for the countrys unity.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 22-02-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 17:22 IST
Congress-led alliance will form next govt at Centre: Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that a coalition government led by the grand old party will form the next government at the Centre.

Kharge, while addressing an election rally in Dimapur, alleged that the BJP used ''pressure tactics'' to form governments in six to seven states, including Nagaland.

''A Congress-led alliance will come to power at the Centre. We are in talks with other parties. The BJP will not get a majority...all other parties together will. We will follow the Constitution and democracy... Let 100 Modis or Shahs come. This is India and the Constitution is very strong,'' he asserted.

''Not only here, they (BJP) pressurised MLAs and used them to topple governments in six to seven states including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand,'' he said, while addressing the election rally for state Congress chief K Therie on Tuesday.

On one hand, they talk of democracy and Constitution, and on the other, their acts are undemocratic, Kharge said, adding that people will ''teach the BJP a lesson'' in 2024.

''People associated with the Congress have sacrificed their lives for India's freedom, for the country's unity. BJP feels they got freedom only in 2014,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023