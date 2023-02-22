U.S. Senator Jon Tester will again run in 2024, in boon for Democrats

U.S. Senator Jon Tester will run for reelection, he said on Twitter on Wednesday, in a major win for Democrats who are defending seats in several battleground states in 2024.

Tester, who has represented Montana in the U.S. Senate since 2007, is a reliable moderate who has won three tight races in the past in the increasingly Republican state. The former music teacher has a reputation for folksy, down-to-earth authenticity, frequently mentioning his family farm that he still works on as a third-generation farmer.

Even with an incumbent's advantage, Tester will likely still face a tough battle for reelection. Republicans have swept the state in federal elections in recent years, and will see the Senate seat as a potential pick-up.

Upcoming races in states like Montana, West Virginia, Ohio and Arizona all present challenges to the Democrats' ability to hold onto their Senate majority going into 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)