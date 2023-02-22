Gautam Gambhir fails to cast vote in election for Delhi Deputy Mayor

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir could not turn up in time to cast his vote for the election of deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday.

An aide of the cricketer-turned-parliamentarian said that he had left the civic centre, after casting his vote for mayor's election, to attend a medical emergency in his family.

''He had informed the newly elected mayor about the situation faced by him and sought time till 4.30 PM to turn up for voting in deputy mayor election. But, after he returned visiting his relative in a hospital, the time for voting was over,'' said Gambhir's aide.

The elected representatives, including seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi, as well as 14 MLAs nominated by the Assembly speaker, can vote in the election for office bearers of the deliberative wing of the MCD.

After the election of deputy mayor, when the process for election of standing committee members was delayed, BJP councilor Shikha Rai said Gambhir was denied his voting right just for being a bit late and asked why no such hurry now.

Rai told the municipal secretary that a bit of extra time had been sought by Gambhir to cast his vote but he was not allowed, while no such expediency was shown in holding the election for standing committee members.

